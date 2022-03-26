New Delhi: With the conclusion of the Assembly polls in five states, the Centre is planning to resume publishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photograph on COVID-19 vaccination certificates in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Manipur, news agency PTI reported on Saturday. Prime Minister’s photo was removed from the vaccination certificates in the five states on January 8, after the announcement of the poll dates and the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct.Also Read - Meet Brajesh Pathak, Prominent Brahmin Leader Who Replaced Dinesh Sharma as Yogi's Deputy in New UP Govt

An official source told PTI that Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has desired the resumption of printing of the prime minister's photo on the Covid vaccination certificates in these states on top priority.

"Necessary changes will be made on the Co-WIN platform to include the picture of the prime minister in the COVID-19 certificates being given to people in these five states," the source said.

In March 2021 also, Health Ministry had applied necessary filters on the CoWIN platform to exclude the picture of the prime minister from the COVID-19 certificates during the polls held in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry as suggested by the Election Commission following complaints raised by some political parties. PM Modi’s photograph was restored on COVID-19 certificates after the announcement of the results.