New Delhi: A memorandum of understanding has been signed between the Ministry of Port, Shipping And Waterways and the Ministry of Civil Aviation for the development of the operation of seaplane services within the territorial jurisdiction of India under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS)-UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik), Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal told the Parliament on Friday.

In a written reply in Lok Sabha, Minister of port, shipping and waterways, Sonowal laid down the guidelines for the scheme and informed that till date, 28 seaplane routes connecting 14 water aerodromes have been awarded under RCS UDAN.

Notably, the Ministry of Civil Aviation had launched RCS – UDAN scheme on October 21, 2016, to facilitate/stimulate regional air connectivity and make air travel affordable to the masses. It is a demand-driven scheme, wherein airline operators assess the feasibility of operation on a particular route and bid under the scheme.

Sonowal said that as per the scheme, in addition to Viability Gap Funding, Central government, state governments and Airport Operators provide concessions to the Selected Airline Operators (SAOs). Under the scheme, the Central government has to pay Excise Duty at the rate of 2 per on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) for SAOs at RCS Airports for RCS Flights for a period of three years from the date of notification of the scheme.

The Centre also has to ensure freedom to enter into code sharing arrangements with domestic as well as International Airlines pursuant to applicable regulations and prevailing air service agreements.

States to ensure VAT reduction at RCS airports

Meanwhile, the state governments, under the scheme, have to ensure reduction of Value Added Tax to 1 per cent or less on ATF at RCS airports located within the state for a period of ten years from the date of notification of RCS – UDAN. State government are also responsible for provision of security and fire services free of cost at RCS airports, Sonowal said.

The Minister further stated that under the scheme, airport operators do not levy Landing Charges and Parking Charges, and SAOs are allowed to undertake ground handling for their RCS Flights at all airports. “Airports Authority of India does not levy any Terminal Navigation Landing Charges on RCS Flights. Route Navigation and Facilitation Charges are levied by Aal on a discounted basis at the rate of 42.50 per cent of Normal Rates on RCS Flights,” he added.