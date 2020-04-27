New Delhi: Days after rift with the Central team over assessment of COVID-19 risk zones in her state, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday alleged that the Centre is making conflicting statements on lockdown and added that there is no clarity on the norms. Also Read - Would Like to Meet Police Commissioner, Central Team Writes to Mamata, Govt Explains Why Tally is Not 57

The statement from the Bengal chief minister comes days after the Home Ministry allowed opening of standalone shops in non-hotspots across the country.

"On one side, they say the lockdown should be strictly maintained and on other hand, they're saying to open all shops. What should we do? There is lack of clarity between what Central government is saying and their directives," Mamata Banerjee alleged.

She also said that the Home Ministry is releasing circulars all of a sudden. “I don’t have any problem with it, but there must be some consultation. They should have asked the position of states,” she added.

Mamata Banerjee said that her state government has taken a decision about self-quarantining patients at home as there is no space at government hospitals at this moment.

“We have taken a decision, if a person is tested positive for COVID-19 and he has provision to isolate himself at his residence, the person can home-quarantine himself. Lakhs and lakhs of people can’t be quarantined, the government has its own limit,” Mamata Banerjee said.

She also asked the Centre to take the responsibility of tea garden employees and MNREGA workers in her state as they are not getting wages because of the lockdown.

“If tea garden employees not getting wages, MNREGA workers not getting work, the Centre has to bear the responsibility,” Banerjee added.

Earlier in the day, she had said that she will extend help to people who are stuck outside the state amid the coronavirus-triggered lockdown. She had also said that she would personally oversee the measures being undertaken to reach out to them.

The Bengal chief minister also said that the process to bring back students stuck in Rajasthan’s Kota has been initiated and they would soon start their journey back home.