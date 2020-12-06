New Delhi: Amid the ongoing farmers’ protest, the Narendra Modi-led government is reportedly planning to convene a special session of parliament to amend sections of the agricultural laws. If reports are to be believed, the Centre is willing to fulfil the ‘reasonable demands’ of the farmers who have been protesting in the outskirts of the national capital for more than 10 days. Also Read - How Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill Registered Ducks During 3-Day Tour Game Between India A-Australia A | WATCH

Notably, the farmers are protesting against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

They have expressed apprehension that the new laws are "anti-farmer" and would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporations. However, the government has maintained that the new laws will bring farmers better opportunities and usher in new technologies in agriculture.

According to the reports of News-18, the government could agree to three or four crucial demands of the farmers, including those related to the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Earlier, the agitating farmers had announced a ‘Bharat bandh’ on December 8 and threatened to intensify their agitation and block more roads leading to the national capital if the government did not accept their demands. Yesterday their the fifth round of talks with the government ended in a deadlock, following which they stayed put on the borders of Delhi with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, blocking key routes leading to the national capital.

The Centre has proposed another meeting on December 9 with the representatives of protesting farmers and requested them to send back the elderly, women and children to their homes from the protest sites.