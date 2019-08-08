New Delhi: With the government keeping a close eye on Kashmir in view of Article 370 being revoked, sources suggest that security may be relaxed in the Valley for Friday prayers and Eid on Monday.

The Centre is closely monitoring the situation on the ground in Jammu and Kashmir since before the Parliament passed the resolution to revoke Article 370.

According to reports, some relaxation could be expected for Bakr Eid in terms of Section 144 being lifted and the internet, mobile services restored ahead of August 12.

On Wednesday, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval was spotted in Kashmir, having lunch with local residents in Shopian, in a bid to show that normalcy was slowly returning to the Valley.

Doval was in Kashmir to assess the security situation in the state, which was put under curfew hours ahead of the government’s announcement. All communication, including the internet and telephone (both mobile and landline), were also snapped.

Earlier, the NSA met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan in Srinagar. He also addressed groups of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Central Reserve Police Force and the Indian Army personnel to boost their morale in the state’s altered scenario.

Meanwhile, there have been no reports of violence in the Valley ever since the withdrawal of special status to Jammu and Kashmir and its bifurcation.

With IANS inputs