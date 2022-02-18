New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs will review the security of former Aam Admi Party leader Kumar Vishwas in light of the allegations of ‘separatism’ he levelled against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. This comes after the BJP shared a video of Vishwas, one of the founding members of the AAP, where he alleged that Kejriwal wanted to be “either the Punjab CM or the PM of Khalistan”. In the video, the BJP said Kumar Vishwas was heard recalling his conversation with Arvind Kejriwal. However, Vishwas didn’t mention Kejriwal’s name.Also Read - In Midst of Kejriwal, Dikshit Twitter Spat Over 'Health Rumours', Kumar Vishwas Adds Some Salt

Later, Kejriwal denounced Vishwas's charge of colluding with separatist forces to gain power in Punjab and said, "What are they saying..they are saying Kejriwal for the last 10 years is planning to divide the country and become the PM of one side. Will anybody believe this? Congress was in power in these 10 years and BJP has been in power for the last 7 years. A terrorist is planning for so many years… why did their agencies didn't arrest."