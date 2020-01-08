New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking the transfer of pleas challenging the Citizenship Amendment Act, pending in various state High Courts to the top court.

The Supreme Court will hear the transfer petition of the Centre on January 10, a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said.

The bench also comprising justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant said, “We are of the prima facie view that high courts should hear the petitions challenging CAA and in case there is a conflict then we may look into it”.

Solicitor General G Mehta, representing the Centre, said there will be a problem as different high courts may take conflicting views and lawyers will be moving to different states to attend the proceedings.

The top court said lawyers moving to different states for attending the hearing in CAA matters is not its priority.

Mehta informed the top court that a petition will be coming before the Karnataka High Court on Thursday.

Recently, scores of people from all walks of life protested against the contentious Act, demanding CAA be revoked- on the concern that it makes religion a criterion for granting citizenship, which in turns, violates the spirit of the Indian Constitution. The protests, though have simmered down, are still continuing across India.

To quell unrest and to ‘bring about awareness over this Act’, the BJP is carrying out nationwide pro-CAA rallies that began on January 5, 2020, and will conclude January 15, 2020.Supreme Court (File Photo)

The CAA seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim refugees who came to India before December 31, 2014, to escape religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

(With PTI inputs)