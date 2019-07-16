New Delhi: The Centre is mulling over interoperable electronic health records (EHR) to enable all citizens to access their health records within five clicks. It also seeks to go for Aadhaar-based identification of patients.

These are part of the National Digital Heath Blueprint of the health ministry that was unveiled on Monday.

An EHR would be a collection of medical records that would be generated during a clinical encounter. So it would enable one to undergo a diagnostic test only once even if one gets treatment from different service providers. This would bring down costs and increase accessibility.

A leading daily said the aim is to establish, and manage, core digital health data and the infrastructure required for its exchange, form a system of personal health records as per international standards, which is accessible to citizens and service providers based on citizen-consent. It also aims to use it for health data analytics and medical research.

Quoting from the blueprint, it says, “Privacy of personal and health data, and consent-based access of EHRs will be the inviolable norm that shall be complied by all systems and stakeholders.”

Meanwhile, it has specific timelines for the objectives. For instance, it suggests designing establishing a secure health network and health information exchange within the first six months.

The plan is part of the National Digital Health Blueprint unveiled by the health ministry on Monday. It has sought stakeholder’s comments by August 4.