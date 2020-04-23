New Delhi: As thousands of people across the country are suffering from hunger and starvation in the wake of the nationwide lockdown, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the priority of the government should be to provide food and livelihood to the destitute in this critical time. Also Read - 'He Showed How Opposition Should Behave': Shiv Sena Lauds Rahul Gandhi For Stand on COVID-19 Pandemic

"Those who earn their daily living are suffering from starvation during lockdown. Their problem can't be solved with anger and hatred. In this crisis, the provision of food and livelihood for the poor and the needy should be the priority of the government," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.

The Congress leader said this with attaching a news report claiming the UN has stated that cases of starvation can rise during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Congress leader, earlier in the day, had said that the issues of migrant workers must be addressed as the first priority and lockdown beyond May 3 should only be continued in COVID-19 hotspots and not in green zones.

He had said this while addressing the Congress Working Committee meeting through videoconferencing. He had said that the lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus was a mere pause button.

“Issue of migrant workers needs to be addressed as a first priority. Lockdown is a mere pause button,” he said.