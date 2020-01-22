New Delhi: At a time when the nation is witnessing rising protest over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act 2019, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said the country had fulfilled the moral duty by implementing the CAA as a number of religious minorities are suffering in the neighbouring countries of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

He said this while addressing a rally in support of the CAA in Shatabdi Nagar Meerut. During the rally, he also questioned those who oppose the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and said the government has not discussed it in the Parliament.

“In Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, religious minorities are living a life of misery. India has fulfilled its moral duty (by enacting the CAA),” he said.

He said, “The government has had no discussion on the NRC. And suppose it has, then what is the problem with having a register of citizens.”

He further added that the whole world is accepting India’s move to implement the CAA. “We don’t do politics on the lines of religion for selfish reasons,” he added. He also dismissed the allegations that the Centre is pursuing a divisive agenda through the CAA.

“The CAA is being viewed from a Hindu-Muslim perspective, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks of justice,” he further added during the rally.

Saying that the CAA was prepared in the first tenure of the NDA, Rajnath said the government earlier could not implement it.

To woo people to support the CAA, Singh said the BJP wants to do politics by winning people’s hearts and not by doing politics.

“Whenever a political party contests elections, it makes various kinds of promises. I was given the responsibility to prepare the BJP”s manifesto for the 2019 (Lok Sabha) elections. Within seven months of being elected, the BJP has been rapidly fulfilling its promises,” he said.