Centre Orders CBI Probe In Manipur Sexual Violence Video; Requests Supreme Court To Transfer Trial Outside State

The top court, on July 20, took note of the incident and had said it was "deeply disturbed" by the video and use of women as instruments for perpetrating violence was "simply unacceptable in a constitutional democracy".

The women who were paraded naked were dragged away by a mob from police protection as ethnic violence flared up in the state in early May.

New Delhi: The Centre informed te Supreme Court that it has transferred to the CBI the probe into a case related to two women being paraded naked in strife-torn Manipur, saying the approach of the government was of “zero tolerance towards any crimes against women”. The Ministry of Home Affairs, in an affidavit filed through its secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, also urged the top court to transfer the trial outside Manipur in the case in which seven persons have been arrested so far.

“This is one of the reasons why the Central government with the consent of the State government has taken the decision to entrust the investigation to an independent investigating agency i.e. CBI,” it was submitted on affidavit. The Central government assured that the investigation will be completed at the earliest and trial will be held in a time bound manner.

The details of the sexual assault on two women came out in the open last week through the leak of a video of the horrific incident.

The top court, on July 20, took note of the incident and had said it was “deeply disturbed” by the video and use of women as instruments for perpetrating violence was “simply unacceptable in a constitutional democracy”. A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud had directed the Centre and Manipur government to take immediate remedial, rehabilitative and preventive steps and apprise it of the action taken.

Filing its response, the Centre said, “The Government of Manipur vide letter dated 26.07.2023 has recommended to Secretary, DOP&T for entrusting the case to CBI for further investigation, which has been duly recommended to Secretary, DOP&T by MHA vide letter dated 27.07.2023. The investigation shall thus, be transferred to CBI.”

