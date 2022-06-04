New Delhi: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Ministry on Saturday asked Twitter and YouTube to take down two controversial advertisements by a body spray brand which sparked a massive controversy for promoting ‘rape culture’ in the country.Also Read - Layer'r Shot Controversy: 7 Most Controversial Indian Ads That Created Ruckus With Their Content

"The video is detrimental to the portrayal of women in the interest of decency or morality," the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said in the suspension order.

I&B Ministry asks Twitter, YouTube to take down "derogatory (Layer'r Shot) ad circulating on social media." pic.twitter.com/9aFUlKf97z — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2022

Information and Broadcasting Ministry orders suspension of controversial deodorant advertisement. An inquiry is being held as per the advertising code. pic.twitter.com/ozcfzQEMAA — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2022

The move from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting came after the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) found the ads in “serious breach” of their code and against public interest.

The ASCI has now suspended two new Layer’r Shot advertisements “pending investigation” after their content was flagged by several social media users, saying it “promotes rape”.

In the meantime, Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal tweeted that the advertisements reflected “toxic masculinity in its worst form”.

Fuming at cringe worthy ads of the perfume ‘Shot’. They show toxic masculinity in its worst form and clearly promote gang rape culture!The company owners must be held accountable. Have issued notice to Delhi Police and written letter to I&B Minister seeking FIR and strong action. pic.twitter.com/k8n06TB1mQ — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) June 4, 2022

She also said that she has taken up the matter with the Delhi Police and Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

“(Layer’r Shot) Deodorant advertisement blatantly promotes the rape mentality in the country. We’ve issued notice to Delhi Police that FIR must be registered and the ad must be immediately taken down from all platforms,” Swati Maliwal said.

One of the controversial ads features four men at a store having a conversation and then when they spot the last remaining bottle of the Layer’r perfume, they discuss who will take the “shot” since there are four of them and just one of it. However, during this conversation, instead of the body spray, a woman is shown in the ad. The woman in the ad turns back, angry at the four men as she thinks they are talking about her.

How does this kind of ads get approved, sick and outright disgusting. Is @layerr_shot full of perverts? Second ad with such disgusting content from Shot.@monikamanchanda pic.twitter.com/hMEaJZcdmR — Rishita💝 (@RishitaPrusty_) June 3, 2022

Another ad begins with a couple in a bedroom. Four of the guy’s friends enter the room and ask a crude question to the girl and then the ad reveals that the friends were just asking if they can use the shot perfume kept in the room.

Can't find the ad online but here it is, apparently being played during the match. I didn't see it till @hitchwriter showed it to me Who are the people making these ads really? pic.twitter.com/zhXEaMqR3Q — Permanently Exhausted Pigeon (@monikamanchanda) June 3, 2022

Many users on Twitter have called out the brand for being creepy and promoting rape. “How does this kind of ads get approved, sick and outright disgusting. Is @layerr_shot full of perverts?,” wrote one user.