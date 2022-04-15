New Delhi: The Narendra Modi-led central government is reportedly planning to ban the Popular Front of India (PFI), the controversial outfit which has been held responsible for inciting violence and communal tension in several states on Ram Navami last week. Reports claimed that the government might take a final decision regarding the same this week. “Preparations for the ban have been completed and a notification is likely to be announced soon”, CNN-News 18 reported quoting sources. For the unversed, the controversial Islamic outfit is already banned in several states.Also Read - Hindu Sena Puts Up Flags, Posters Outside JNU; Warns of 'Stringent Steps if Saffron Insulted'

Reacting to the reports, former UP DGP OP Singh stated that they have recommended the move for the last 3-4 years. " They have been indulging in anti-social and anti-national activities. And during the CAA protests, we had not only arrested the people belonging to this organization but also we seized a lot of documentary evidence", Singh said while speaking to Republic.

All You Need to Know About PFI

The Popular Front of India (PFI) is an extremist Islamic organisation in India formed as a successor to National Development Front (NDF) in 2006 and merged with the National Development Front, Manitha Neethi Pasarai, Karnataka Forum for Dignity and other organisations.

It has often been accused of involvement in anti-national and anti-social activities by the Indian Government. The PFI describes itself as a neo-social movement committed to empowering people to ensure justice, freedom, and security. The organisation has various wings to cater to different sections of society, including the National Women’s Front (NWF) and the Campus Front of India (CFI).