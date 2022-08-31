New Delhi: The Modi government is planning to expand the Common Area Protocol (CAP) disaster warning system. According to the reports, the Centre is likely to cover television, radio and railway station to alert citizens in case of natural disasters or any sort of security issues. The CAP protocol which is developed by the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DoT) for the National Disaster Management Authority (NDRF) is being upgraded to the second phase.Also Read - 5G Services In India To Be Operational Soon; Check List of Cities Likely To Get It First

In the second phase the CAP will be scaled up to send alerts about security issues like fire and landslides at the district level, Raj Kumar Upadhyay, executive director of C-DOT informed. Also Read - After Minister's Tweet, Home Ministry Says No EWS Flats Given to Rohingya Refugees in Delhi

Speaking at the sidelines of a workshop on CAP-based integrated alert systems, Kumar further informed that the C-Dot completed the first phase of CAP with all states on board and all major natural alert agencies- India Meteorological Department, Central Water Commission, Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services, Defense Geoinformatics, Research Establishment and Forest Survey of India having joined the system. Also Read - Waiting For 5G Mobile Telephony Rollout? Check What PM Modi Said About Its Launch During His I-Day Speech

“We have incorporated a radio station, DTH player and railway station for sending out alerts. In the second phase, we will scale it up to cover all radio, TV, railway station, etc. for sending out warning alerts. It will be operational even at the district level,” Upadhyay said.

The CAP is being developed where local areas can be marked on a map in order to send out alerts. The map will identify all TV stations, telecom, DTH players, railway stations, etc. to sound alert.

“States have become very active. They don’t want to lose a single life due to any mishap. We expect the system to be scaled up and adopted across the country very soon,” Upadhyay said.

The Secretary of Union Ministry of Telecom K Rajaraman mentioned that the platform should be leveraged to provide solutions at the local level.

“Only one set of people will be able to develop solutions is wrong. This is such a very complicated context. Therefore, I think we need to have all kinds of resources. Therefore, I feel that we need to have greater collaboration between startups, telecom service providers, research agencies, etc. to come together and build better solutions,” Rajaraman said.