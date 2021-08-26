New Delhi: The Central government is planning to reduce the gap between two doses of COVISHIELD, government sources told news agency ANI on Thursday. “The reduction in the gap between two doses of COVISHIELD is being considered and it will be further discussed in NTAGI (National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation in India),” the government sources said.Also Read - Maharashtra COVID Update: BMC Seals Mumbai’s St Joseph Boarding School After 22 Children Test Positive for COVID-19

On the other hand, NTAGI Chief Dr NK Arora said that the programmatic data collection processes are on to assess vaccine effectiveness. He also added that the NTAGI is reviewing vaccine effectiveness data on regular basis and right now, there’s no proposal for change in dose interval for COVISHIELD, COVAXIN & SPUTNIK V under consideration. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Covid Update: Government Directs Districts To Stay Alert Despite Declining Trend in Cases

Reduction in the gap between two doses of COVISHIELD is being considered and it will be further discussed in NTAGI (National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation in India): Government Sources#COVID19 — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2021

Also Read - COVID Second Wave Not Over Yet, Need To Follow Guidelines, Warns Govt After Kerala Reports High Cases

Programmatic data collection processes are on to assess vaccine effectiveness. NTAGI reviewing vaccine effectiveness data on regular basis. Currently, there's no proposal for change in dose interval for COVISHIELD, COVAXIN & SPUTNIK V under consideration: NTAGI Chief Dr NK Arora pic.twitter.com/yc6Ylq9mv3 — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2021

Dr NK Arora had earlier this month said that government may minimise the gap between the two doses of Covishield, but only for people 45 years and older.

It must be noted that the gap between Covishield dosages is currently 12 to 16 weeks for all adults and the recommended gap between the two doses of Covishield was 4-6 weeks at the start of the immunisation campaign in India, then was increased to 4 to 8 weeks, and finally to 12 to 16 weeks.

An earlier decision to extend the gap to 12 to 16 weeks landed in controversy as it was regarded as an attempt to address the country’s vaccination shortage at the time.