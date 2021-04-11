New Delhi: The government at the Centre on Sunday prohibited the export of injection Remdesivir and Remdesivir Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) till the COVID-19 situation in the country improves. All domestic manufactures of Remdesivir advised to display on their website, details of their stockists/distributors to facilitate access to the drug. Drugs inspectors and other officers directed to verify stocks and also take measures to curb hoarding and black marketing, the Centre said in a statement.

There is a potential of a further increase in demand for Remdesivir injection in the coming days. Department of Pharmaceuticals has been in contact with domestic manufacturers to ramp up the production of Remdesivir, it added.