New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Thursday informed that Kerala is the only state in India that has more than one lakh active cases. While addressing the media, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan further added that four states have 10,000 to 1 lakh active cases – Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Rest of the states/UTs have less than 10,000 active cases.

"From 279 districts that were reporting 100 cases on a daily basis in June 2021, the number has come down to 42 districts that are reporting more than 100 cases on a daily basis on 30th August 2021," Bhushan said. "16 percent of the total adult population of this country has been fully vaccinated. 54% of the total adult population of this country has received at least one shot," he added.

Speaking on the vaccination drive in India, Rajesh Bhushan said that Sikkim, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Himachal Pradesh have administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccination to 100% of their 18 plus population.

“We administered 18.38 crores of doses in the month of August 2021 alone. The average dose per day administered in August is 59.29 lakh. In the last week of the month we administered more than 80 lakh doses per day,” he said.