New Delhi: The government has decided to reduce the disturbed areas under Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in Assam, Nagaland and Manipur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, Amit Shah said the reduction in areas under AFSPA is a “result of the improved security situation and fast-tracked development”. “In a significant step, GoI under the decisive leadership of PM Shri @NarendraModi Ji has decided to reduce disturbed areas under Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in the states of Nagaland, Assam and Manipur after decades,” Amit Shah tweeted.

“Reduction in areas under AFSPA is a result of the improved security situation and fast-tracked development due to the consistent efforts and several agreements to end insurgency and bring lasting peace in North East by PM @narendramodi government,” Amit Shah said in another tweet.

Amit Shah also took a swipe at the previous government and said the northeast region was neglected for decades. “Thanks to PM @NarendraModi Ji’s unwavering commitment, our North-Eastern region, which was neglected for decades is now witnessing a new era of peace, prosperity and unprecedented development. I congratulate the people of North East on this momentous occassion,” Amit Shah said.

What is AFSPA

The AFSPA empowers security forces to conduct operations anywhere and arrest anyone without any prior warrant. “If, in relation to any state or Union Territory to which AFSPA extends, the Governor of that state or the administrator of that Union Territory or the Central Government, in either case, if of the opinion that the whole or any part of such State of Union territory, as the case may be, is in such a disturbed or dangerous condition that the use of armed forces in aid of the civil power is necessary, the Governor of that State or the Administrator of that Union Territory or the Central Government, as the case may be may by notification in the Official Gazette, declare the whole or such part of such State or Union territory to be a disturbed area,” the order for AFSPA, 1958 stated.