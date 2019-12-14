New Delhi: The government has extended the deadline for motorists to equip themselves with FASTags by a month, citing ‘shortage of supply’ of the radio frequency identification (RFID) sticker.

Earlier, the government had mandated that from December 15 onwards, all the vehicle owners in India are required to buy FASTags.

The The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) issued a letter to the ministry of road transport and highways in this regard, where it sought an extension of 45 days for the conversion of all lanes to FASTag lanes, a report by Hindustan Times said.

The ministry also mentioned that there was a shortage in the supply of the tags.

“It has been realised that the chip used in the RFID tag is imported which has a lead time of 6 weeks and the average total production capacity of all manufacturers is in the range of 30-50,000 per day,” HT quoted NHAI as saying in the letter.

It must be noted that a FASTag is a tag embedded with a unique identification number mounted on the windscreen of a vehicle. As the vehicle reaches the toll plaza, the number is read by the RFID reader. The toll amount is deducted from the linked account.

FASTag can also be purchased from select banking points of Airtel Payments Bank. To buy FASTag, customers need to share a copy of the vehicle’s Registration Certificate (RC) and registration number.