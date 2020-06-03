New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday eased visa and travel restrictions amid Coronavirus pandemic for certain categories of foreign nationals including engineers and health professionals. These foreginers can now come to India. The decision was taken by the government as part of India’s “Unlock 1” strategy. Also Read - US to Ship First Batch of 100 Ventilators Donated to India Next Week: White House

Other categories of foreign nationals who can come to India as part of eased vias restrictions include businessman who wants to come to India on a business visa in non-scheduled commercial/chartered flights; foreign healthcare professionals, engineers and technicians for technical work at Indian health sector facilities etc.

"The health researchers and technicians must have a letter of invitation from a recognised healthcare facility, registered pharmaceutical firm or accredited university in India," the Home Ministry said.

Government of India has considered the matter regarding relaxation of visa & travel restrictions for certain categories of foreign nationals who need to come to India. It has been decided to permit certain categories of foreign nationals to come to India: Ministry of Home Affairs pic.twitter.com/F6O6dS4wRt — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2020

“The above categories of foreign nationals would have to obtain a fresh Business visa or Employment visa, as applicable, from the Indian Missions/ Posts abroad. Foreign nationals holding a valid long term multiple entry Business visa [other than B-3 visa for sports] issued by the Indian Missions/ Posts abroad would have to get the Business visa re-validated from the Indian Mission/ Post concerned. Such foreign nationals would not be permitted to travel to India on the strength of any electronic visa obtained earlier,” the home ministry said in a press release.