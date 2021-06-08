New Delhi: The government at the Centre on Tuesday announced a new set of guidelines for the upcoming national COVID-19 vaccination programme that will begin from June 21. As per the new guidelines, all vaccine doses will be allocated to the states and union territories based on their population, disease burden, and their vaccination progress. It further added that the price of all vaccine doses for private hospitals will be declared by each vaccine manufacturer. Also Read - Centralised Free Vaccination To Cost Rs 50,000 Crore, Say Sources Close to Finance Ministry

Earlier on Monday, the central government announced that it will provide free coronavirus vaccines to states and union territories for inoculation of all above 18 from June 21. Adding that the Centre will take over the 25 per cent state procurement quota, the announcement was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday evening. Asserting that vaccine supply would be increased significantly in the coming days, the prime minister said the Centre has now decided to buy 75 per cent of jabs from vaccine makers for free supply to states, while private sector hospitals will continue to procure 25 per cent of vaccines but they cannot charge more than Rs 150 per dose over the pre-fixed price. Also Read - COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate to be Linked to Passport For International Travel. Check Details

Here’s all you need to know about the revised guidelines issued by the Centre for the National COVID Vaccination Drive:

The government of India will procure 75% of the vaccines being produced by the manufacturers in the country. The vaccines procured will continue to be provided free of cost to States/UTs as has been the case from the commencement of the National Vaccination Programme. These doses will be administered by the States/UTs free of cost to all citizens as per priority through Government Vaccination Centres. In respect of the vaccine doses provided free of cost by the Government of India to the States, vaccination will be prioritized as the following— Health Care Workers, Front Line Workers, Citizens more than 45 years of age, Citizens whose second dose has become due, Citizens 18 years and above. Within the population group of citizens more than 18 years of age, States/UTs may decide their own prioritization factoring in the vaccine supply schedule. Vaccine doses provided free of cost by the Government of India will be allocated to States/UTs based on criteria such as population, disease burden and the progress of vaccination. Wastage of vaccine will affect the allocation negatively. The Government of India will provide States/UTs advanced information of vaccine doses to be supplied to them. States/UTs should similarly, further allocate doses well in advance to districts and vaccination centers. They should also put in the public domain the information about the above availability at district and vaccination center level, and widely disseminate it among the local population, maximizing the visibility and convenience of citizens. In order to incentivize production by vaccine manufacturers and encourage new vaccines, domestic vaccine manufacturers are given the option to also provide vaccines directly to private hospitals. This would be restricted to 25% of their monthly production. States/UTs would aggregate the demand of private hospitals keeping in view equitable distribution between large and small private hospitals and regional balance. Based on this aggregated demand, the Government of India will facilitate the supply of these vaccines to the private hospitals and their payment through the National Health Authority’s electronic platform. This would enable the smaller and remoter private hospitals to obtain a timely supply of vaccines, and further equitable access and regional balance. The price of vaccine doses for private hospitals would be declared by each vaccine manufacturer, and any subsequent changes would be notified in advance. The private hospitals may charge up to a maximum of Rs. 150 per dose as service charges. State Governments may monitor the price being so charged. All citizens irrespective of their income status are entitled to free vaccination. Those who have the ability to pay are encouraged to use private hospital’s vaccination centres. To promote the spirit of “Lok Kalyan”, the use of non-transferable Electronic Vouchers which can be redeemed at private vaccination centers, will be encouraged. This would enable people to financially support vaccination of Economically Weaker Sections at private vaccination centres. The CoWIN platform provides every citizen the facility of conveniently and safely pre-booking vaccination appointments. All government and private vaccination centers would also provide an onsite registration facility, available both for individuals as well as groups of individuals, for which detailed procedure is to be finalized and published by States/UTs, in order to minimize any inconvenience to citizens. States may also optimally utilize the Common Service Centres and Call Centres to facilitate prior booking by citizens.



These revised guidelines will come into effect from June 21 2021 and will be reviewed from time to time. As per a statement issued by the Centre, the above-revised program provides States/UTs with additional central government support across funding, procurement and logistics. It also facilitates scientific prioritization, wider access, harnessing of private sector capacity and flexibility at the state and local level. Also Read - Punjab's U-turn on Sale of Vaccines to Private Hospitals After Opposition's Scam Allegations