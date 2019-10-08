New Delhi: The present security environment in Pakistan is a serious cause of concern, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhaduria said on Tuesday — on the occasion of Indian Air Force’s 87th birthday celebrations — referring to February’s Pulwama attack, carried out by fidayeen militants.

“The Pulwama attack is a stark reminder of the persistent threat to defence installations, the Air Chief, who took charge last month, said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Air Force Chief: Indian Air Force is grateful for nation’s trust&confidence in us & the support provided. On behalf of all air warriors, I assure the nation of our sacred resolve, defending the sovereignty of our skies&safeguarding our national interest at all cost. #AirForceDay pic.twitter.com/v3nU3JfLNb — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2019

Speaking about the Balakot strike, when India hit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) targets deep inside Pakistan territory in retaliation to the Pulwama attack, Bhadauria said: “Strategic relevance of this (Balakot airstrike) is the resolve of political leadership to punish perpetrators of terrorism. There is a major shift in govt’s way of handling terrorist attacks.”

The comments came soon after there was a major security scare in Punjab after personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF), posted at Hussainiwala sector in Punjab, spotted a drone from the Pakistani side entering the Indian territory.

In September, security agencies confirmed that arms and ammunition, including AK-47s, satellite phones and grenades, were sent to India using the terror network of Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF). According to the agencies, weapons were dropped through eight drone sorties, which were carried out between September 9-16. The entire exercise is said to have the backing of Pakistan’s powerful Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), which reportedly wants to carry out 26/11-like terror attacks at religious places across Punjab.