Centre Responds To Farmers Protest, Union Minister Arjun Munda Says ‘We Are Ready To Hold Discussions’

On the Day 2 of the Farmers Protest, Union Minister Arjun Munda has responded to the March by saying that the government is ready to hold discussions.

New Delhi: Over 200 Farmer Unions have gotten together for the Delhi Chalo March and farmers from Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh have begun their march towards the national capital. Their main demand from the Centre is the enactment of law for the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of the crops. The protest began on February 13, after long hours of meeting with Union Ministers. Today, on the second day of the protest, Union Minister Arjun Munda has responded to the Farmers’ Protest and has said that the government is ready to hold discussions. Here’s what the minister said..

Union Minister Arjun Munda’s Latest Statement

As mentioned earlier, the Union Minister Arjun Munda has shared his reaction on the ongoing Farmers Protest against the Centre, for the fulfilment of their demand of the enactment of law for MSP of crops. In a statement on behalf of the Centre, Arjun Munda said, “We are ready to hold discussions…We need to take into account all the sides and hold the talks…I request the farmers’ union to maintain the environment for discussions…”

#WATCH | Delhi: Union Minister Arjun Munda says, “We are ready to hold discussions…We need to take into account all the sides and hold the talks…I request the farmers’ union to maintain the environment for discussions…” pic.twitter.com/b0beAWD1a6 — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2024

Arjun Munda further said, “I had already said that our efforts to hold positive discussions with the farmers’ union will continue…”

#WATCH | Delhi: Union Minister Arjun Munda says, “I had already said that our efforts to hold positive discussions with the farmers’ union will continue…” pic.twitter.com/GzJS1erAYF — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2024

