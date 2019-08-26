New Delhi: The Centre on Monday compulsorily retired another 22 senior tax officers on allegations of corruption. The comes close on the heels of the Government, in a similar fashion, retiring 27 high-ranking revenue officers on allegations ranging from harassment, bribe, extortion and corruption.

The officers fired by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) include KK Uikey, SR Parate, Kailash Verma, KC Mandal and MS Damor from various central GST zones. They all were at the level of the superintendent, said reports.

Finance Ministry sources said that the decision to sack corrupt tax officers is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise to clean up the tax administration. The latest batch of officers forced out were those dealing with Goods and Services Tax (GST) and Customs from across various zones.

The CBIC said that tainted officers have been expelled from the service in the public interest. In June also, 27 high ranking IRS officers, including 12 officers from Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), were compulsorily retired under Fundamental Rule 56(J).

“The CBIC has compulsorily retired yet another 22 senior officers of the rank of Superintendent/AO under Fundamental Rule 56 (J) in the public interest, due to corruption and other charges and CBI traps,” an official was quoted as having said.