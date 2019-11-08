New Delhi: The Centre has decided to take away the elite SPG cover from Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi in view of the reduced threat perception to the family. In the recent past, there has been no direct threat to the Gandhi family, said sources.

However, the family will continue to have a Z-plus security cover.

Sources said the security of the Gandhi family will now be taken over by commandos trained by the Central Reserve Police Force. The sources added that the decision to withdraw the SPG security cover has been taken after assessing threat inputs from all agencies.

In August, the Centre downgraded Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s security cover from the SPG rank to Z+

Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee was protected by an SPG cover until his death in 2018.