New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has revoked the citizenship of Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh for concealing facts about his visits abroad. The visits were made during the 12-month period immediately preceding his application seeking Indian citizenship.

“His misrepresentation/concealment of fact misled the government of India in making its decision initially. Had he revealed the fact that he had not resided in India for one year before making the application, the competent authority in this Ministry would not have granted citizenship to him,” the order by the ministry said.

The Centre said the competent authority “is satisfied that it is not conducive to the public good that Dr. Ramesh Chennamaneni continues to be a citizen of India”. Exercising its powers, the competent authority decided that Mr. Chennamaneni “ceases to be a citizen of India”.

Giving out its reasons for taking action against the MLA, the Ministry said it would become a precedent and many more such persons may obtain Indian citizenship by concealing the material facts and by misleading government of India.

Notably, Chennamaneni has said that he would approach the High Court for relief. He said that the Court had earlier given a positive decision.

“But, Home Ministry did not consider that and again cancelled (citizenship). So, we will approach High Court again for safeguarding citizenship,” he said, claiming the court gave him the option of approaching it again in case he failed to get a favourable decision from the Ministry.

He was re-elected to Telangana Assembly from the Vemulawada constituency in 2018.

