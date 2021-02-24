New Delhi: With India yet again witnessing a rise in Coronavirus cases, the Centre on Wednesday rushed multi-disciplinary teams to 10 states/UT including Maharashtra, Kerala, Gujarat, Punjab, Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir to extend support in tackling the pandemic. These teams will work closely with the states and UT administration and ascertain reasons for the recent surge in the number of COVID-19 cases, the health ministry said. They will also coordinate with health authorities of the states and UT for requisite COVID-19 control measures to break the chain of transmission. Also Read - Coronavirus Can Survive on Clothes For 3 Days, Polyester Poses Highest Transmission Risk

The three-member multidisciplinary teams are headed by joint secretary-level officers in the health ministry. The central teams have been deputed to Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir. Also Read - Lockdown Travel Guidelines: Arriving from Maharashtra, Kerala? Check New Airport Rules

Centre Writes to 7 States Also Read - Delhi Makes Negative RT-PCR Test Mandatory on Arrival for People Coming From These FIVE States

Meanwhile, The Centre has also written to Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir which have been witnessing a rise in daily COVID cases, along with decreasing proportion of RT-PCR tests and rise in positivity in some districts.

In the letter, the Union Health Secretary has exhorted Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir to focus on undertaking aggressive measures to break the chain of transmission and to ensure that RT-PCR testing is amplified to flush out hitherto undetected cases from the population. These states and UTs have been advised to increase testing in a focussed manner in the affected districts with the appropriate split of RT-PCR and rapid antigen tests and to also ensure that all symptomatic negatives of antigen tests are compulsorily tested via RT-PCR tests, the ministry said.

Centre’s Warning to States/UTs

The Centre has reminded the states and UTs that any laxity in implementing stringent measures to curb the spread, especially in view of new strain of virus observed in certain countries, could compound the situation.

The Union Health Secretary has separately requested the chief secretaries of these 10 states and UTs to provide time to these high-level Central teams to debrief the respective chief secretaries at the conclusion of their state visits.

(With agency inputs)