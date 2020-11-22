New Delhi: After a sudden spurt in coronavirus cases and deaths, the Narendra Modi-led central government on Sunday sent high-level teams to Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh to support the States in COVID response and management. Earlier, the teams were sent to Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Manipur. Also Read - Guillain Barre Syndrome, an Unusual Complication COVID-19 Patients Are Developing; All You Need to Know About it

Issuing a press release, the government said, “These three-member teams will visit the districts reporting a high number of COVID-19 cases and support the state efforts towards strengthening containment, surveillance, testing, infection prevention and control measures, and efficient clinical management of the positive cases. The Central teams shall also guide in effectively managing the challenges related to timely diagnosis and follow up.” Also Read - Good News! Bharat Biotech Hopes Covaxin to be Atleast 60% Effective, Aims to Launch Vaccine in Q2 of 2021

In the last 24 hours, India has reported 45,209 fresh COVID-19 cases, following which the total tally in the country soared to 90.95 lakh, while the recoveries surged to 85,21,617. The death toll climbed to 1,33,227 with 501 more fatalities, while total coronavirus cases mounted to 90,95,806. Also Read - Moderna Says Will Charge Between $25 And $37 Per Dose of Its Vaccine, to Strike Deal With EU Soon

The number of active cases remained below five lakh for the 12th consecutive day. The total recoveries have surged to 85,21,617, pushing the national recovery rate to 93.69 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate has declined to 1.46 per cent.

Notably, India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, and surpassed 90 lakh on November 20.