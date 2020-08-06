Coronavirus Latest News: In a significant development, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said that the spread of coronavirus has been contained in the country. He said this citing how half the total cases are from three states only and another 30 per cent from seven others. Also Read - Poor Kids in India at Higher Risk of Contracting COVID-19

"The strategy has been successful in that 50 per cent of the cases are from three states and 32 per cent of the rest are from seven states. The spread of the virus thus has been contained," the minister said.

The statement from the health minister comes at a time when the country is moving towards the grim mark of two million cases. The country at this point of time is has already crossed over 40,000 deaths and is recording more than 50,000 daily cases since the past few days.

He further added that the lockdown was effective in slowing down the rate of growth of cases and gave the government time to augment the health infrastructure and testing facilities.

“From one lab in January, India has 1,370 labs today. Indians anywhere can access a lab within three hours travel time. 33 of the 36 states and UTs (Union Territories) exceed WHO’s recommendation of testing 140 people per million per day,” he added.

On the other hand, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday again sent a fresh proposal to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to open hotels, gyms and weekly markets, citing fall in the number of COVID-19 cases in national capital.

Earlier, the LG had rejected the proposal of the Delhi government saying the coronavirus pandemic is far from the normal situation.

Notably, the gyms and yoga institutes were supposed to be opened in the national capital on Wednesday as per the guidelines from the Central government.

The Delhi government in the letter to the LG said that in accordance with the unlock guidelines issued by the Centre, it has right to take decision to allow such establishments in Delhi.