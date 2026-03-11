Home

Centre says it has supply chain management system to handle LPG crisis, asks not to panic

New Delhi: Amid the reported shortage of LPG gas cylinders, Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, on Tuesday chaired a Cabinet meeting to take stock of the current situation and its potential impact on the country’s energy supplies amid the ongoing Middle East crisis. During the crucial meeting, PM Modi instructed the ministers to assure people that the Government of India is closely monitoring global developments and that the country has sufficient fuel reserves, so there is no need for panic.

Centre Reassured Countrymen

During the Union Cabinet meeting, the Prime Minister instructed Union Ministers to make sure that people remain informed about energy security. He told ministers to inform people that the global oil prices remain stable, and India has plenty of reserves to fulfil the domestic demand.

It was also discussed in the meeting that the country has already put in place a supply chain management system in order to deal with disruptions caused by the escalating geopolitical crisis.

According to government sources, India has also worked on its strategy to secure crude oil and gas supplies so that the domestic markets will remain unaffected.

The government is specially focusing on maintaining disruption free supply of commercial and domestic LPG cylinders.

Monitoring Supply and Production

Sources stated that India has constituted a high-level committee to monitor fuel supplies. To deal with the current situation, the country has increased domestic LPG production and is also arranging other options to reduce its dependency on the Middle East countries.

The sources said that LPG production has already increased by about 10 percent over the past two days. During the meeting, the Centre has also stated that there is no shortage of LPG and fuel in India, clarifying that any disruption is due to logistical issues in the supply chain rather than a shortage.

Situation involving the price of petrol, diesel and LPG is evolving rapidly amidst the ongoing conflict in Middle East. Reports regarding immediate shortages of fuel may be exaggerated. Zee News sources its information from official updates from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and authorized LPG distributors (Indane, Bharat gas, HP Gas) and advises its readers to rely on the said sources.

