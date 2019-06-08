New Delhi: Setting aside the recommendation by the Supreme Court Collegium, the government appointed Justice Ravi Shankar Jha, as the acting chief justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. The order was issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice. The current chief justice of the MP High Court, SK Seth, will demit the office on June 9.

According to Indian Express, the Centre yesterday issued a notification and stated, under “the powers conferred by Article 223 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Justice Ravi Shanker Jha, seniormost judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, to perform the duties of the office of Chief Justice of that High Court with effect from 10 June, 2019 consequent upon the retirement of Justice Sanjay Kumar Seth, Chief Justice, Madhya Pradesh High Court.”

Earlier on May 10, the Supreme Court Collegium led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, had recommended the appointment of Justice Akil Kureshi, the most senior judge of the Gujarat High Court, to the post of chief justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

” “Having regard to all relevant factors, the Collegium is of the considered view that Mr. Justice AA Kureshi is suitable in all respects for being appointed as Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court,” the SC Collegium had said.

Last year, Kureshi had been transferred from the Gujarat High Court to the Bombay High Court, leading to protests from the Gujarat High Court Advocates Association. The bar had moved a resolution, claiming that the transfer was made with “extraneous considerations” in mind.

After getting an LLB degree, Justice Kureshi had started his practice in 1983. In March 2004, he was appointed as an additional judge of the Gujarat High Court and was confirmed as a permanent judge in 2005.