New Delhi: An inter-ministerial team has been set up by the government to coordinate probe into the alleged violation of various laws like money laundering and foreign contributions by three Nehru-Gandhi family linked trusts, including the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF).

A Home Ministry spokesperson said a special director in the Enforcement Directorate will head the team.

"MHA sets up inter-ministerial committee to coordinate investigations into violation of various legal provisions of PMLA, Income Tax Act, FCRA etc by Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust & Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust. Spl. Dir of ED will head the committee," a home ministry spokesperson tweeted.

1. Rajiv Gandhi Foundation was set up in June 1991. Sonia Gandhi is the chairperson if this foundation.

2. Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust was set up in 2002 to “commemorate and take forward the vision of Rajiv Gandhi”.

3. The issue of the alleged wrongdoing by the trusts was raked up by BJP chief JP Nadda.

4. “PMNRF, meant to help people in distress, was donating money to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation in UPA years. Who sat on the PMNRF board? Smt. Sonia Gandhi

Who chairs RGF? Smt. Sonia Gandhi.

Totally reprehensible, disregarding ethics, processes and not bothering about transparency,” Nadda tweeted on June 26.

5. People of India donated their hard-earned money to PMNRF to help their fellow citizens in need. To divert this public money into a family-run foundation is not only a brazen fraud but also a big betrayal of the people of India, Nadda wrote.

6. Nadda had alleged that RGF took donation from Mehul Choksi. “Why did you take donation in Rajiv Gandhi Foundation from Mehul Choksi and give loan to him? The country wants to know as to why the foundation took money from Mehul Choksi and what is the relation between Mehul Choksi and Rajiv Gandhi Foundation?” Nadda said.

7. The BJP had also alleged that RGF received fund from China. “I am amazed that the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received 3 hundred thousand USD from the People’s Republic of China & the Chinese Embassy and China,” Nadda had said.

8. The foundation does not reply to RTI, the BJP party chief had alleged. “People of India want to know why the accounts of Rajiv Gandhi foundation refused for the CAG auditing? Why was RTI not applicable to the foundation?” he had said.

9. It received donations from tax havens of Luxembourg every year between 2006 to 2009, the BJP party chief had alleged.