Srinagar: Around 70 terrorists and hardcore pro-Pakistan separatists from Kashmir Valley have been shifted to Agra, said ANI on Thursday.

Quoting sources, the agency said that the terrorists and separatists were shifted in a special plane provided by the Indian Air Force.

This comes at a time when there has been lockdown in J&K. Senior politicians like Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah and Farooq Abdullah have been in house arrest, a charge that Home Minister Amit Shah has vehemently denied.

Section 144 has been imposed since August 4, a day before the Government proposed the revocation of Article 370 which pertained to special status to J&K. The proposal has been okayed by Parliament since.

Late on Thursday, reports also said that the J&K Chief Secretary has ordered all government employees to report to work.

Earlier this year, the J&K government withdrew the security cover of 919 ‘undeserving persons’, including 22 separatist leaders, since Governor’s Rule came into force on June 20, 2018 in the state. The move has freed 2,768 police personnel and 389 vehicles.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had said, “The move follows strict stance by Home Ministry on inappropriate usage of scarce police resources in the State. It was observed by Centre that many undeserving persons managed to get security cover resulting in lack of State police resources for public at large. Accordingly, Union Home Ministry directed the State Govt. that a case by case in-depth review may be taken on merits.”

The ministry added, “List of persons whose security cover has been withdrawn by state government includes 22 separatist leaders giving a clear message to those who are involved in anti-national activities. It has resulted in the availability of 2,768 police personnel and 389 vehicles.”