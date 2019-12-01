New Delhi: Holding the cabinet meeting of the state, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday sought the help from the Centre to help out farmers who are in distress in the state. He said only him, but also the Opposition leaders of the state should go and meet Prime Minister to demand financial assistance for the farmers.

“Centre should help Maharashtra in helping farmers of the state. Opposition leaders should go and meet Prime Minister and demand financial assistance for the farmers,” he said.

The statement from the chief minister comes days after he during his first cabinet meeting had said that the farmers’ issue will be the first priority of his government. He had said this soon after holding the cabinet meeting on the day of his oath-taking at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

Earlier, former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis slammed Udhhav for the Common Minimum Programme (CMP) which was released by the Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena. He alleged that the CMP did not mention about certain crisis-hit areas of the state such as Marathwada, Vidarbha and northern Maharashtra.

“It is unfortunate to see that the new government has made many announcements in its Common Minimum Programme, but did not mention anything about the regions like Vidarbha, Marathwada and North Maharashtra which have remained untouched for years. I hope that the new government will pay proper attention to these regions too,” Fadnavis said in a tweet.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called him after he took over as Chief Minister of the state.

Talking about the portfolio distribution in the state, Uddhav said that leaders of the three parties (Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress) will hold a joint meeting to discuss the allocation of portfolios. “Allocation for the six ministers will be done as soon as possible. Further allocations will also be done soon,” he added.