New Delhi: At a time when the economy of the country is down because of the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that the economic slowdown has weakened Indian corporates. He also urged the Central government to ensure that no foreign interests take control of any such corporate at a time when the country is fighting the COVID-19 crisis.

"The massive economic slowdown has weakened many Indian corporates making them attractive targets for takeovers. The government must not allow foreign interests to take control of any Indian corporate at this time of national crisis," Rahul said in a tweet.

The massive economic slowdown has weakened many Indian corporates making them attractive targets for takeovers. The Govt must not allow foreign interests to take control of any Indian corporate at this time of national crisis.
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 12, 2020

The statement from the Congress leader came after reports surfaced that some foreign institutions had bought stakes in Indian companies in the wake of the stock market downturn.

Other media reports also suggested that China’s central bank has bought 1.01 per cent stake in Housing Development Finance Corporation, India’s biggest housing mortgage lender.

Earlier this week, Rahul had urged the Centre to give relief to farmers during the COVID-19 lockdown by allowing them to harvest crops while maintaining safety.

“The Rabi crop stands ready in the fields but harvesting of the crop due to Covid19 lockdown is difficult. The livelihoods of hundreds of farmers are at risk,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

He also said that the farmers who feed the country are today in dual trouble. “The only way out is to give relief to them in the lockdown while maintaining safety is to allow them harvesting,” he said.