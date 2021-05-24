New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said the Centre is solely responsible for dead bodies flowing in the Ganga river and it is not a collective responsibility. Gandhi said one should also understand the pain of those who left their kin along the river and it is not their fault. Also Read - Black Fungus Cases Detected In Delhi, 40 Patients Admitted To Sir Gangaram Hospital: Report

"I do not like sharing photographs of dead bodies. The entire country and the world are sad seeing such photos, but one has to understand the pain of those who left their kin along the river Ganga out of compulsion. They are not at fault," the former Congress chief said in a tweet in Hindi.

"It is not a collective responsibility, but is only of the central government," he said.

मुझे शवों के फ़ोटो साझा करना अच्छा नहीं लगता। देश-दुनिया फ़ोटो देखकर दुखी है लेकिन जिन्होंने मजबूरी में मृत प्रियजनों को गंगा किनारे छोड़ दिया, उनका दर्द भी समझना होगा- ग़लती उनकी नहीं है। इसकी ज़िम्मेदारी सामूहिक नहीं, सिर्फ़ केंद्र सरकार की है! — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 23, 2021

Gandhi’s remarks came after a number of bodies, presumably of COVID-19 victims, were found floating in the river in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh recently.

The Congress has been critical of the Centre as regards the handling of the Covid situation in the country.