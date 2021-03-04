New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi blamed the central government for yesterday’s I-T raids on Bollywoods celebs Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap. Rahul Gandhi attacked the Modi government with three famous idioms (muhavare) and also explained his metaphorical meaning behind them. Also Read - 'Absolutely, It Was A Mistake': Rahul Gandhi On Emergency

Rahul Gandhi said the Centre is targeting those who are supporting farmers and control agencies such as the Income Tax Department, Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to hit out at the Centre and said this in a Hindi tweet:

“Some idioms:

Unglio par nachana – Central government does this with IT Dept, ED, CBI.

Bheeghi bili banana – Friendly media in front of central government.

Khisiani billi khamba noche – Like Centre gets raids done on those supporting farmers.”

कुछ मुहावरे: उँगलियों पर नचाना- केंद्र सरकार IT Dept-ED-CBI के साथ ये करती है। भीगी बिल्ली बनना- केंद्र सरकार के सामने मित्र मीडिया। खिसियानी बिल्ली खंबा नोचे- जैसे केंद्र सरकार किसान-समर्थकों पर रेड कराती है।#ModiRaidsProFarmers — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 4, 2021

The I-T Department on Wednesday raided the homes and offices of Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap as well as his partners who launched the now shuttered production house Phantom Films.

The searches, part of a tax evasion probe against Phantom Films and carried out across 30 locations in Mumbai and Pune, also covered Reliance Entertainment group CEO Shibhasish Sarkar and some executives of celebrity and talent management companies KWAN and Exceed.

Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap, both known to be outspoken in their views on a range of issues, are shooting in Pune and are understood to have been questioned by the tax sleuths as part of the preliminary questioning that takes place during raids.

(With inputs from PTI)