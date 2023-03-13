Home

Centre Likely to Close E-pharmacies Over Data Misuse: Report

New Delhi: The Modi government is mulling to shut E-pharmacies over misuse of data, according to a report.

New Delhi: The Modi government is planning to shut E-pharmacies over the misuse of data, according to a Times Now report. To recall, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had earlier served show-cause notices on online pharmacies, asking them why action should not be taken against them for selling and distributing drugs without license.

In the notices, the regulator said the online platforms were doing business in contravention of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. The notice was served to 20-odd e-pharmacies including Tata 1mg, Amazon, Flipkart, NetMeds, MediBuddy, Practo, Frankross, Apollo, among others.

The drug regulator said that as per the regulations, the manufacturer for sale or for distribution, or sell, or stock or exhibit or offer for sale or distribute any drug is prohibited except under and in accordance with the conditions of a license issued for such purpose and the Rule 64 of the Drugs Rules, 1945, prescribes conditions to be satisfied before a sale license is granted, while Rule 65 prescribes the conditions of the license to be complied by the licensee. Further, Rule 62 stipulates that, if the drug is sought to be sold or stocked for sale at more than one place, a separate application is to be made to the licensing authority for grant of license.

“Thus, for sale, or stock or exhibit or offer for sale or distribution of any drug, a license is required to be obtained from the concerned State Licensing Authority and conditions of license are required to be complied by the licensee,” says the DCGI’s notice.

