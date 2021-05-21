New Delhi: The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has sent a notice to microblogging platform Twitter, for affixing the manipulated media tag to “tweets made by Indian political leaders with reference to a toolkit created to undermine, derail and demean the efforts of the Government against the Covid-19 pandemic.” Also Read - India Witnesses Decline In Positive Cases For The Last 2 Weeks, Active Cases Below 50,000 in 19 States