New Delhi: The passport of self-styled Indian godman Nithyananda, wanted in India for alleged rape and abduction, has been cancelled and also, the application for a new one rejected, the Centre said on Friday.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar that the Centre has sensitized all the missions and posts abroad about the godman, in order to know his whereabouts.

“We have cancelled his passport & rejected his application for new one. We’ve sensitized all our missions &posts that this man is wanted in several cases of crime. We have asked our missions to sensitize the local govt,” Kumar said.

When asked about reports dong rounds that Nithyananda has founded his own country, Kumar asserted, “Setting up a website is different from setting up a nation.”

Earlier, Nithyananda had announced the creation of Kailaasa, a “Hindu homeland”, on an island purchased from Ecuador.

According to the website kailaasa.org, Nithyananda has set up the Republic of Kailaasa in South America. English, Sanskrit, Tamil are the official languages of the country. It has its own flag, passports, emblem, national animal, bird, flower, tree.

Nithyananda had allegedly fled India without a passport to save himself from a rape case registered against him in Karnataka.

Earlier in the day, the government of Ecuador clarified that it has not granted refuge to Nithyananda as search is on to locate him.

“Ecuador denied the request for international personal protection (refuge) made by Mr Nithyananda before Ecuador and later on Mr Nithyananda left Ecuador, presumably on his way to Haiti,” said the statement from the Ecuadorian embassy in Delhi.