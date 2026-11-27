Centre tightens noose on fugitive Zakir Naik, empowers states to take action against IRF funds and assets

The Central Government has given special powers to the states while intensifying action against fugitive Zakir Naik's organization Islamic Research Foundation.

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Centre tightens noose on fugitive Zakir Naik, empowers states to take action against IRF funds and assets (File)

The central government has intensified its action against fugitive Zakir Naik’s Islamic Research Foundation (IRF). State governments will now be able to directly seize the banned organization’s funds and assets.

According to news agency PTI, the Union Home Ministry issued this directive under Section 42 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA) by issuing a gazette on Thursday.

Earlier on November 13, the Ministry had issued Notification No. SO 6182(E) under sections 3(1) and 3(3) of the UAPA, declaring IRF as an unlawful association and extending the ban on it.

Tightening grip on properties

According to the notification, the central government has delegated its powers under Section 7 and Section 8 of the UAPA to the states and union territories.

Section 7 empowers the government to prohibit the use or transfer of funds, securities and other financial assets that are being used or suspected of being used in the activities of an unlawful organisation, and authorised officers can investigate such financial transactions.

At the same time, Section 8 gives the government the power to notify houses, buildings and premises which are suspected to be used for the activities of any unlawful organisation.

After the notification is issued, the administration can control the entry and exit into these premises and prohibit the use of movable properties present there.

Ban has been extended for five years

On November 13, the central government had extended the ban on Zakir Naik’s organisation under the UAPA for another five years, as the old ban was to expire on November 14.

Naik, a native of Maharashtra, was traveling abroad in 2016 when the government first banned his organization and has been living in Malaysia since then. His passport was also revoked in 2017 at the request of the NIA.

Attempt to extradite Zakir Naik

The Indian government has been taking legal and diplomatic action against Zakir Naik since November 17, 2016, when the IRF was declared an unlawful organisation on charges of promoting enmity and hatred between religious communities.

India had approached Interpol in May 2017 to issue a Red Corner Notice (RCN) against Naik and had given clarifications in August and October, but in December 2017 the Interpol Commission termed the request as premature, saying the charge sheet had not been filed at the time of the initial application.

Subsequently, on the basis of a fresh warrant issued by the court on November 24, 2017, Indian agencies again sent an application to Interpol on January 3, 2018, the response to which is still awaited.

Further, after confirmation of Naik’s permanent resident status in Malaysia, India had also sent a formal request for his provisional arrest and extradition to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia on January 19, 2018.