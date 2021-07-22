New Delhi: Hours after a Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP snatched papers from Communications and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in the Rajya Sabha, sources told news agency Ani that the Central government will bring privilege motion against the TMC MPs who misbehaved with Vaishnaw while he was reading the statement on ‘Pegasus Project’ report in Rajya Sabha.Also Read - Diverting Attention From Non-compliance With Rules: Govt on Twitter’s Concern Over Freedom of Speech

The source also added that the Centre will request the chair in Rajya Sabha to suspend TMC MP Shantanu Sen for misbehaving with IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw while he was reading the statement on 'Pegasus Project' report.

TMC, Congress and other opposition party members, who had earlier forced two adjournments of the proceedings in the Rajya Sabha, rushed into the well of the House as Vaishnaw was called to make a statement on the issue.

Soon after the minister started reading the statement, TMC MP Shantanu Sen snatched the papers from his hands and tore and flung those in the air. This stopped the minister in his steps from making the statement and he said he was laying a copy of it on the table of the House.

Reacting to the situation, Deputy Chairman Harivansh asked the members to desist from unparliamentary behaviour, before adjourning the proceedings of the House for the day.

“Please do not adhere to this unparliamentary practice,” Harivansh said, adding that the report that all MPs want to hear has now been laid on the table of the House and it can be discussed.

He called the minister to read his statement and Vaishnaw read out a few sentences before the ruckus drowned his voice and he said he was laying the statement on the table of the House.

The statement that the minister laid on the table of the House was similar to the one he had made on July 19, a day after reports appeared of journalists, political rivals and critics of the government being targeted through surveillance using Israeli company NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware.

In the statement, Vaishnaw, whose phone number was among those listed as compromised by Washington Post, called the reports an “attempt to malign the Indian democracy and its well-established institutions”.

“A highly sensational story was published by a web portal last night. Many over-the-top allegations made around this story,” he said. “The press reports appeared a day before the monsoon session of Parliament. This can’t be a coincidence,” he added.

Amid the ruckus, Vaishnaw implored all members of the House to “examine the issue on facts and logic”.

The phone numbers of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, former election commissioner Ashok Lavasa and others were said to be the potential targets of surveillance using the Pegasus spyware, which allows clients to infiltrate phones and monitor text messages, camera feeds and microphones.

