New Delhi: The Centre will be spending about Rs 10,000 crore for the first phase of Coronavirus vaccination drive which will be carried out among the priority lot comprising Rs 30 crore citizens, India Today quoted finance ministry sources as saying. The report also stated that the government has expressed unwillingness to take financial help from international banks for this big and costly exercise.

The first phase of the Coronavirus vaccination will be funded by the Centre. Many states are also expected to announce free vaccination drive along the lines of Bihar and Kerala, that will inoculate its people free of cost.

So, who all feature on the government's priority list? An expert panel with the Centre's health ministry had earlier recommended that the COVID-19 vaccine should be distributed first in three groups – one crore health care workers should be the top priority, followed by two crore frontline workers that include the police, armed forces and disaster management volunteers, and lastly, people above the age of 50 years and those under 50 with comorbidities. The estimated population of the last category is close to 27 crore.

The Centre has already started collected the required data on the priority groups from government and private health facilities and have begun feeding into Co-WIN, a digital platform for real-time monitoring of COVID-19 vaccine delivery. The process is being monitored and verified at multiple levels, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had said at a press briefing.

Few days ago, the Serum Institute of India (SII) had sought emergency use authorisation for its Coronavirus vaccine from Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI). Further, reports also have it that the Serum Institute of India is close to signing a supply contract with the government at the Centre and likely to fix prices at Rs 250 ($3.39) per dose of the vaccine.