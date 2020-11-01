As preparations begin step by step for the distribution of coronavirus vaccine for when it is released, the central government is expected to brief the Delhi-based diplomatic corps to explore potential partnerships in manufacturing and delivery of the vaccines, a report said on Saturday. Also Read - Natural Antioxidants Can Keep Your Heart Healthy During Winters, COVID-19

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the briefing is scheduled for November 6. It will be chaired by Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla and attended by Niti Aayog member VK Paul, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan along with envoys and senior officials of the diplomatic corps.

This will be one of the most important talks surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine this year. The talks may even surround the "promised" free distribution of the vaccine by the Centre.

Officials and diplomats who spoke on condition of anonymity told Hindustan Times that India was also looking for partners to co-produce vaccines so that they can be manufactured faster and distributed on a larger scale.

According to the report, the government could also offer free supply or trial partnerships to South Asian, European, West Asian, African and Latin American countries for the vaccine.

The move may also advance India’s image as a key supplier of pharmaceutical products in the early stages of the pandemic.