Centre to introduce Constitution Amendment Bill 131, allied Delimitation Bill in Lok Sabha on November 30; BJP issues three-line whip

Centre to introduce Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, Delimitation (Second) Bill, and UT Laws (Amendment) Second Bill in Lok Sabha on November 30, 2026. Check full details.

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New Delhi: As per the revised parliamentary schedule, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal are slated to seek leave to introduce the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-Second Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Second Bill, 2026, and the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026. The legislative push sets the stage for a crucial test of numbers in the Lok Sabha, with both the treasury benches and opposition parties mobilising their floor strength ahead of Monday’s sitting.

According to the Lok Sabha’s revised list of business for November 30, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will seek leave on Monday to introduce three bills—the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Second Bill, 2026, and the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal are scheduled to seek leave to introduce the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-Second Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Second Bill, 2026 and the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026.

Purpose of Delimitation (Second) Bill

The Delimitation (Second) Bill seeks to give effect to the reservation of seats for women in the Lok Sabha and State and Union Territory Legislative Assemblies. It also provides for readjusting the allocation of Lok Sabha seats to States and Union Territories, the total number of seats in each Legislative Assembly, and dividing each State and Union Territory with an Assembly into territorial constituencies.

The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Second Bill proposes to amend the Government of Union Territories Act, 1963, the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.

The two new Bills will be introduced only if their predecessors are withdrawn. Shah will move to withdraw the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and Meghwal will seek to withdraw the Delimitation Bill, 2026, which was introduced on April 16 but failed to achieve two-thirds of the House.

Bharatiya Janata Party issues three-line whip on Sunday

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) issued a three-line whip on Sunday, instructing all its Lok Sabha members to be present for the next four days, from November 30 to December 3, in the lower house and support the government’s stand during “very important” legislative business.

The whip comes a day ahead of the special sitting of Parliament, commencing Monday, where the Centre is likely to introduce the 132nd Constitutional Amendment and the revised delimitation measure for the house’s approval.

The Parliament is set to reconvene on Monday for a special sitting, with Lok Sabha proceedings starting on November 30 and Rajya Sabha on December 2, to take up essential business.

(With inputs from agencies)