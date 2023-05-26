By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Centre To Launch Rs 75 Coin To Mark Opening Of New Parliament Building. Here’s How It Will Look Like
New Delhi: A special Rs. 75 coin will be launched to commemorate the inauguration of the new parliament building, the Ministry of Finance informed. The coin will have the inscription ‘Parliament Complex’ with the image of the new building. The inauguration ceremony is scheduled to be held on May 28 and as per details, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the new building.
However, a petition has been filed in the Supreme Court on Thursday, where the petitioner Advocate CR Jaya Sukin — sought “direction, observation or suggestion” to the Lok Sabha Secretariat that the new Parliament building should be inaugurated by the President of India.
The petitioner also claimed that Lok Sabha Secretariat violated the Constitution by not inviting the President for the inauguration.
How would the new Rs 75 coin look like?
New Parliament Building Inauguration
Apart from the 18 members of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), including the BJP, seven non-NDA parties will attend the ceremony, going by their stated position on the issue which has snowballed into another political flashpoint between the ruling and opposition camps.
The BSP, Shiromani Akali Dal, Janata Dal (Secular), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), YSR Congress, BJD and TDP are the seven non-NDA parties expected to be present at the event.
