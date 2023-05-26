Home

Centre To Launch Rs 75 Coin To Mark Opening Of New Parliament Building. Here’s How It Will Look Like

A special Rs. 75 coin will be launched to commemorate the inauguration of the new parliament building, the Ministry of Finance informed. The coin will have the inscription ‘Parliament Complex’ with the image of the new building.

Centre To Launch Rs 75 Coin To Mark Opening Of New Parliament Building (Picture: Earlier image of PM Modi Releasing Rs 75 Coin Commemorating 75 Successful Years of NCC.)

New Delhi: A special Rs. 75 coin will be launched to commemorate the inauguration of the new parliament building, the Ministry of Finance informed. The coin will have the inscription ‘Parliament Complex’ with the image of the new building. The inauguration ceremony is scheduled to be held on May 28 and as per details, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the new building.

However, a petition has been filed in the Supreme Court on Thursday, where the petitioner Advocate CR Jaya Sukin — sought “direction, observation or suggestion” to the Lok Sabha Secretariat that the new Parliament building should be inaugurated by the President of India.

The petitioner also claimed that Lok Sabha Secretariat violated the Constitution by not inviting the President for the inauguration.

How would the new Rs 75 coin look like?

According to the statement, the Rs 75 coin will be circular in shape with a diameter of 44 millimeters. It will have 200 serrations along the edges. The coin will be composed of a quaternary alloy, with 50 percent silver, 40 percent copper, 5 percent nickel, and 5 percent zinc.

The obverse side of the coin will feature the Lion Capitol of Ashoka Pillar in the center, with the inscription (Satyameva Jayate) below. The word (Bharat) in Devnagri script will appear on the left periphery, while “INDIA” will be displayed on the right periphery in English.

The coin will also bear the Indian Rupee symbol “₹” and the denomination “75” in international numerals below the Lion Capitol. On the reverse side, the coin will showcase an image of the Parliament Complex. The upper periphery will feature the inscription (Sansad Bhavan) in Devnagari script, while the lower periphery will display “PARLIAMENT COMPLEX” in English. The year “2023” will be inscribed in international numerals below the image of the Parliament Complex.

New Parliament Building Inauguration

As many as 25 parties are expected to attend the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday even as 20 Opposition parties have decided to boycott the event.

Apart from the 18 members of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), including the BJP, seven non-NDA parties will attend the ceremony, going by their stated position on the issue which has snowballed into another political flashpoint between the ruling and opposition camps.

The BSP, Shiromani Akali Dal, Janata Dal (Secular), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), YSR Congress, BJD and TDP are the seven non-NDA parties expected to be present at the event.

