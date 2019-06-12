New Delhi/Lucknow: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday said he would seek a report in connection with an incident in Shamli where a television journalist was allegedly beaten up by two railway policemen. “I will seek a report on the incident,” Javadekar was quoted as saying by ANI.

Javadekar’s assurance comes a day after a 30-year-old journalist, Amit Kumar Sharma, was allegedly thrashed by police and locked in jail at a Government Railway Police station (GRP) in Shamli.

Reportedly, Sharma had an argument with the cops when he had gone to report the derailment of a goods train which led to a heated argument. Sharma had alleged that when he was out reporting the derailment, the SHO pushed him and his camera fell down. When he tried talking to the SHO, the policeman reportedly started calling him names.

He also alleged that a constable then beat him up. “Policemen dragged me to the police station which is around 200 metres from the spot. I was put behind bars and policemen harassed me by urinating on me. This morning, policemen released me. They were annoyed because I ran a story against them last month,” he had told a leading daily.

Meanwhile, in Lucknow, freelance journalist Prashant Kanojia was released from jail on Wednesday. He was arrested last Saturday for allegedly making objectionable comments against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media.

The Supreme Court vacation bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and Ajay Rastogi called Kanojia’s arrest as “excessive” but made clear that its order for his release on bail should not be read as approval of his social media posts.

Asking the UP police to show magnanimity, the bench had noted that not everything put on social media is correct and the state could proceed with the trial even after bail.