Gandhinagar: With an objective to promote the traditional medicine industry in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the Central government will soon issue a special 'AYUSH visa for those who wish to seek traditional treatments in India. PM Modi also said India will soon launch 'AYUSH mark' which will give authenticity to quality AYUSH products made in the country.

Speaking of "Heal in India", PM Modi said through the special visa, people can travel to India to avail AYUSH therapies.

PM Modi said this while speaking after the inauguration of the three-day Global AYUSH Investment and Innovation Summit at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar in the presence of Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth and Director General of the World Health Organization Dr Tredos Ghebreyesus.

‘AYUSH’ denotes Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy. India has a central ministry dedicated to these alternative medicine systems.

“India will soon introduce the AYUSH mark, which will give authenticity to quality AYUSH products of the country. The mark will be given to products vetted using the latest technology. This will give confidence to people of the world that they are purchasing quality AYUSH products,” PM Modi said.

He added that traditional medicine helped increase tourism in Kerala. “This power is in the whole of India, in every corner of India. ‘Heal in India’ can become a big brand of this decade. Wellness centers based on Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha, etc., can be very popular,” the prime minister said.

PM Modi added that the possibilities of investment and innovation in the field of AYUSH are limitless with the country having witnessed unprecedented growth in the production of AYUSH medicines, supplements and cosmetics.

“Before 2014, the AYUSH sector was less than USD 3 billion. Today it has also crossed USD 18 billion,” he said, adding, “There are also possibilities of investment and innovation in supply chain management, AYUSH-based diagnostic tools and tele-medicine.”