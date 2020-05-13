New Delhi: A strong critic of the Central government, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday came down heavily on the Centre and said it is trying to bulldoze federalism and misleading people with the economic package. Also Read - Coronavirus LIVE: 'Not More Than 20 People on Buses, Maintain Social Distancing,' Says Mamata Banerjee

Slamming the Centre for allegedly not offering anything to the financially starved states, the TMC supremo said the special economic package announced by PM Modi is a big zero.

The West Bengal chief minister alleged that the Central government was misleading people during this time of corona crisis.

“The special economic package announced by the Union government is nothing but a big zero. It is an eyewash to fool the people. There is nothing for the unorganised sector, public spending and employment generation,” she said.

He said that when PM Modi announced Rs 20 lakh crore package yesterday, all were hopeful that the interest of the states will be looked into, the FRBM limit would be increased. “But today, after the Union finance minister made the announcements, it was found that everything that was said yesterday was a bluff,” she alleged.