New Delhi: Keeping in view the rapidly rising numbers of coronavirus, the Centre on Tuesday advised all its employees aged 45 years and above to get themselves vaccinated to contain the spread of COVID-19. The Union Health Ministry addressed a press briefing to review the coronavirus situation in the country and noted that 58 per cent of all active cases and 34 per cent of all deaths in India are in Maharashtra.

"Of the top 10 districts having most active COVID cases, seven districts are from Maharashtra, one from Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Delhi each," said Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan.

"Death numbers being reported in Punjab and Chhattisgarh are a cause of extreme concern. Of all the active cases in the country, 58% of active cases are in Maharashtra. 34% of the total deaths have been reported in Maharashtra," the health secretary said.

The Health Ministry, he said, has suggested state governments to increase the percentage of RT-PCR tests, which is reducing in Maharashtra in the last few weeks. Only 60% of total tests were done through the RT-PCR method in Maharashtra last week. We suggest states to take it to 70% or above, Bhushan said.

While Maharashtra has maintained its position at the top of the COVID-19 hierarchy, states like Chhattisgarh and Punjab have reported a higher death rate compared to the infections.

“Chhattisgarh is a cause of concern for us. Despite being a small state, it reports 6% of total COVID cases & 3% of total deaths in the country. The condition of Chhattisgarh has deteriorated in the second wave of infections,” Health Secretary Bhushan said.

“We have deployed 15 high-level multidisciplinary public health teams in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Punjab. They will be going to 30 districts of Maharashtra, 11 districts of Chhattisgarh, and 9 districts of Punjab.

They will assist state health department & district administrations in surveillance, control & containment measures. They will be submitting daily reports to state govt & Union Health Ministry,” he asserted.